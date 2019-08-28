Yamaha golf car recall information

Yamaha has announced a recall for its golf cars and personal transportation vehicles.

The module that regulates power to the vehicle’s USB ports can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.

Yamaha has received five reports of fire incidents and 100 reports of melted modules.

All model years 2017 through 2019 are affected by this recall, including personal transportation and specialty vehicles and utility vehicles.

If you have one of these vehicles, contact Yamaha to schedule a free repair.

You can contact Yamaha toll free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online by visiting www.yamahagolfcar.com and clicking on “CPSC Recall Alerts” for more information.