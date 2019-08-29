A Touch of Fall In Time For The Weekend
Weather Update – 8:31 a.m. – Thursday, August 29th
A touch of Fall has arrived for us just in time for the Labor Day weekend! In fact, thanks to high pressure and much lower humidity, we’ll certainly continue to notice cool mornings and mostly sunny skies ahead.
TODAY
Get ready for another pleasant day ahead with sunny skies and highs topping out around 85 degrees.
We should stay dry through the weekend with only a gradual step to the upper 80’s by Friday afternoon. Friday evening football looks grand as skies will be clear with temperatures around 80 to start and dropping through the 70’s during the games.
Hurricane Dorian is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane by around Saturday and continues to take aim at the southeastern United States but there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to where this storm will land. The latest forecast is the east central Florida coast and a second landfall may occur next week in the Gulf Coastal area.
