A Touch of Fall In Time For The Weekend

Weather Update – 8:31 a.m. – Thursday, August 29th

A touch of Fall has arrived for us just in time for the Labor Day weekend! In fact, thanks to high pressure and much lower humidity, we’ll certainly continue to notice cool mornings and mostly sunny skies ahead.

TODAY

Get ready for another pleasant day ahead with sunny skies and highs topping out around 85 degrees.

We should stay dry through the weekend with only a gradual step to the upper 80’s by Friday afternoon. Friday evening football looks grand as skies will be clear with temperatures around 80 to start and dropping through the 70’s during the games.

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane by around Saturday and continues to take aim at the southeastern United States but there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to where this storm will land. The latest forecast is the east central Florida coast and a second landfall may occur next week in the Gulf Coastal area.

Hurricane Dorian could be worst storm to hit Central Florida in a long time if current track holds. We all know that Florida is notorious for hurricanes, but the northern half of Florida’s east coast – where Hurricane Dorian could arrive this week – has had surprisingly few destructive landfalls.As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center was projecting that Dorian could make landfall around Monday morning on the east-central coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm.Use caution if traveling to Florida over the weekend or the Gulf Coast next week. We'll be tracking lots of sunshine back at home in west Tennessee, but watching Hurricane Dorian closely. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest updates online and on air. Posted by Brian Allan Davis on Thursday, August 29, 2019

