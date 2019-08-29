JSCC hosts annual back-to-school bash

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local college students celebrated their first week back to school at an annual back-to-school bash Thursday night.

“This is our end to the first week to welcome the student body back to campus,” said Jackson State Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Brian Gann.

This year JSCC will have almost 4,900 students on campus.

To celebrate their first week of classes, the school hosted their annual back-to-school bash Thursday.

“We’re up about 3% in enrollment right now [and] about 1,400 new students on campus this fall,” Gann said. “So we’re glad to welcome that group of students here and just looking forward to a good year with them.”

Students got to hear from several different clubs on campus, enjoy a free meal and even pretend they were in summer with a fun photo booth.

One of JSCC’s clubs is the RAD club, which, although it sounds like a club for cool people, is actually a club for radiology students.

“We’re just trying to make sure we get our program out there, because not [many] really know about it. We are one in the state, [and] we have 100% passing rate right now,” said second-year Radiology student Sarah McBride.

Students also had the chance to learn more about the Black Student Association, criminal justice club and the writing center.

“Students aren’t gonna get lost in the crowd, you’re not gonna be a number here, your professors are gonna know you, your completion coach is gonna know you, I think we provide great wrap-around services to students to make sure they’re successful,” Gann said.

Thursday night is also Phi Theta Kappa night at the Jackson Generals game.

You can learn more about the honor society at Jackson State and get a chance to have any of your questions answered.

