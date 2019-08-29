Mother charged with neglect after child found with severe burns

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County woman has been charged after her toddler was found with severe burns.

Catherine Kay Maiullo, 28, is charged with child abuse and neglect after her 3-year-old son was found with burn injuries, according to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check Thursday at a home in the 2000 block of Paris Highway 54 near Dresden. When deputies arrived, they found the boy with second- and third-degree burns on his face and back, according to the release.

Investigators determined the child was burned after a 4-year-old sibling accidentally poured hot water on the boy sometime Tuesday. The release says the boy was not taken anywhere for treatment of his injuries in the two days prior to the welfare check.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis by helicopter for treatment.

Maiullo’s court date is currently unknown.