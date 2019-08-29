Mugshots : Madison County : 08/28/19 – 08/29/19

1/16 Kierra Springfield Failure to appear

2/16 William Hairrell Aggravated domestic assault

3/16 Aaron Johnson Contempt of court

4/16 Alexander Watkins Failure to appear



5/16 Bobby Perkins Violation of community corrections

6/16 Brandan Baker Violation of probation

7/16 Breauria Wherry Shoplifting

8/16 Chauncey Gray Violation of probation



9/16 Chivon Robinson Violation of probation

10/16 Jennifer Hall Theft over $10,000

11/16 Julisia Hutchison Aggravated assault

12/16 Marquis Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/16 Natallie Hurley Shoplifting

14/16 Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections

15/16 Thomas French Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/16 Tony Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.