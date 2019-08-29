Mugshots : Madison County : 08/28/19 – 08/29/19 August 29, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Kierra Springfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16William Hairrell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Aaron Johnson Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Alexander Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Bobby Perkins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Brandan Baker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Breauria Wherry Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Chauncey Gray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Chivon Robinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Jennifer Hall Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Julisia Hutchison Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Marquis Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Natallie Hurley Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Thomas French Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Tony Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/28/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/29/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest