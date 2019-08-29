One More “Cool” Night for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, August 29th

In case you’re wondering, yes, “one more cool night” means this was only a two night deal for West Tennessee’s break from the heat and humidity. However, temperatures will stay closer to ‘average’ now than they did before the cool-down.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be a another clear and cool night with calm winds. Temperatures are expected to drop back down to the upper 50s around sunrise. Slowly but surely, winds from the south will start to warm things up again and make conditions more humid through the weekend.

Skies will be mostly sunny across West Tennessee tomorrow and temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 80s during the afternoon. It should be a great night for high school football though without any rain, and with temperatures in the lower 80s at kickoff. Day-by-day we’ll be noticing that it feels more humid, as we switch back to Summer weather, but Dorian is threatening to bring dangerously strong winds to Florida early next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

