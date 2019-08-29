Prescription drug bottle recall information

Two prescription drugs are being recalled due to the bottles themselves.

Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe prescription bottles are not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The recall involves hundreds of thousands of bottles with “Sandoz” on the bottle.

Consumers should immediately secure the medications and keep them out of reach of children.

You can contact Sandoz for a free replacement child-resistant cap at 800-525-8747 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday to Friday or online at www.us.sandoz.com and click on “Patients and Customers” then “Product Safety Notices.”