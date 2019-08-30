Arthur Junior McElroy, age 73, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Margaret Adair McElroy, departed this life Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Funeral Services for Mr. McElroy will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. McElroy will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Arthur was born December 12, 1945 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Andy McElroy, Jr. and Edna Lundy McElroy. He was a graduate at Fayette County High School Class of 1963 and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married September 4, 1965 to the former Margaret Adair and was employed as a plant supervisor at Facemate Corporation before his retirement. Arthur was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in the District 15 Community of Fayette County and enjoyed outdoor activities that included hunting and fishing. He liked to listen to old country music, watch NASCAR and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog, Dakota.

Mr. McElroy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Adair McElroy of Rossville, TN; four daughters, Rhonda McElroy of Rossville, TN, Wanda Blackwood (Mitch) of Olive Branch, MS, Tonya Kercheval (Brad) of Olive Branch, MS, Danielle Parks (Tim) of Somerville, TN; his sister, Judy Corbin of Collierville, TN; and eight grandchildren, Aaron Blackwood, Meagan Blackwood, Hunter Moore, Heather Moore, Logan Kercheval, Brett Kercheval, Spencer Kercheval and Wyatt Parks.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Logan Kercheval, Spencer Kercheval, Brad Kercheval, Mitch Blackwood, Aaron Blackwood and Hunter Moore.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.