Emergency alert device recalled

An emergency alert device is being recalled due to a life-threatening failure.

GreatCall has announced a recall for its Lively Mobine Plus Emergency Alert devices.

The call button can reportedly fail when pushed in an emergency.

The recalled devices were sold at Best Buy and Walmart stores nationwide.

The device is worn on a magnetic lanyard around the consumer’s neck for fall detection, and is used to communicate in an emergency.

If you have one of these devices, contact GreatCall to receive a full refund at 800-359-1791 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, by email at customerservice@greatcall.com or online by visiting www.greatcall.com and clicking on Product Support for more information.