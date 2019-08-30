Families celebrate loved ones’ addiction recovery Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family shared their emotional testimony after a Celebrate Recovery: Life’s Healing Choices class graduated Friday.

As families sat in Judge Don Allen’s courtroom Friday morning, their loved ones, who have struggled with various kinds of addiction, stood up one by one and told their stories. If the crowd of people in the room proved anything, it’s that they didn’t do it alone.

“When you’re inside these walls, having someone on the outside to support you makes a big difference. Sometimes you need a phone call, sometimes a letter, just somebody to let you know that we haven’t forgotten about you,” said graduate Fakesha Jacox.

But Jacox’s family did far more than that.

“We’ve been praying that she would be encouraged, that the time would pass by quickly for her,” said Fakesha’s cousin, Ryan Jacox.

“I would have to pass by this building every day to work and every day on my way home, and I would always stretch my hand out towards the building and ask God to keep her and protect her and see her through this,” said Fakesha’s other cousin, Brandi Shaw.

Fakesha was released Thursday but came back to court Friday for her graduation and a chance at a new life.

“Continue to work those steps, continue to heal, and continue to live your life for Christ,” Jacox said at the podium.

This is the twelfth graduating class for Celebrate Recovery.