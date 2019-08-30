Friday Evening Weather Looks Great For Football

Weather Update – 12:50 p.m. – Friday, August 30th

Another night ahead with dry weather and after highs in the upper 80’s, we’ll be cooling down in the evening in time for Friday night football games. The humidity continues to rise so the comfort level will decrease some over the weekend as it becomes more humid along with slightly higher temperatures.

TONIGHT

Tonight, a mix of high thin clouds and sunshine in the evening with kick off temperatures in the lower 80’s and middle 70’s by half time. Overnight lows around 63 with clear skies and light southerly breezes around 1-4 mph.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 60’s by sunrise Saturday with a slightly more humid morning to start our day.

Day-by-day we’ll be noticing that it feels more humid, as we switch back to Summer weather, but Dorian is threatening to bring dangerously strong winds to Florida early next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

