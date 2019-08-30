Law enforcement provide safety tips for Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — During Labor Day weekend, many people will be hitting the road with friends and family to take advantage of the holiday.

During the 2019 Labor Day holiday, law enforcement across the state will be partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to target drunk drivers.

“We need to curb that,” said Capt. Eric Reed with the Martin Police Department. “It causes a lot of harm, heartache and strife in families. It injures and kills people every day.”

There will be extra officers on patrol.

“Departments all across the state and the country will be out to enforce these laws for Labor Day weekend,” Reed said. “Get a ride. Have a designated driver if you’ve had anything to drink. Don’t get behind the wheel.”

Reed wants to remind everyone that driving under the influence can bring some serious consequences.

“You can get arrested, carried to jail. You will have to go to court. You’ll have to serve on a first offense two days in jail, minimum fines, court costs. You’ll have to hire a lawyer,” Reed said.

Reed says officers will also be cracking down on those who are violating the “hands free” law. He wants to remind drivers if you need to use the phone, pull over.

“You need to pull over and take that call,” Reed said. “That’s a safety issue also. Distracted driving is detrimental to people on our highways. It causes crashes and fatalities.”

Reed says it’s important to keep your eyes on the road at all times.

“Other people can do things that cause you to have a crash,” Reed said. “You need to keep your spacing between cars. A sudden stop, you may end up having to run into somebody because you haven’t allowed enough stopping distance.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says lane closures will be stopped this weekend, but crews will still be on site in many construction zones across the state.