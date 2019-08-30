Mae Jewel Giles

Mae Jewel Giles, 83, died Wednesday evening August 28, 2019 at Maplewood Healthcare.

She was born December 27, 1935, in West Helena, AR. She was the daughter of Henry J. and

Daisy Harrington McCroy. Mae retired from nursing at Jackson Madison County General

Hospital. She was married to William Troy Giles, Sr.

She is survived by a son, William Troy Giles, Jr. and wife Pam of Jackson, TN; a daughter,

Laura Giles Riddell and husband Kenny of Jackson, TN; a brother, Marvin McCroy, one sister,

Pamela McCroy Forsythe; three grandchildren, Tripp Giles and wife Laura, Danny Giles and

wife Laura and Lauren Riddell and four great-grandchildren, Caitlin Giles, Ryland Giles, Beckett

Giles and Bella-Jewel Giles.

She was preceded in death, by two days, by her husband William Troy Giles, Sr, one brother

Bill McCroy, two sisters, Daisy Saleski and Joann McCroy.

SERVICES: Funeral services for Mae and William Giles will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at

12:30 pm in the chapel of Englewood Baptist Church with Dr. Philip Jett officiating. Burial will

follow at Brown’s Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. at Englewood

Baptist Church.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to

Englewood Baptist Church, 2020 Vision, 2267 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305.