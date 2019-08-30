Mostly Dry Over the Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Thursday, August 29th

Labor Day Weekend is here and with great weather for us to enjoy! We’ve got a dry forecast but we’ve had partly cloudy skies today and those will likely continue into the weekend.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight but no rain is forecast for this Friday night ahead. Temperatures will be warmer and may be in the lower 80s at kickoff of high school football games but only drop to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across West Tennessee tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It’ll be a little bit more humid tomorrow so it might feel a bit muggy at times in the afternoon and evening. With light winds, and mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by sunrise. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an update on Hurricane Dorian and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com