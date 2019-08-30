Mugshots : Madison County : 08/29/19 – 08/30/19

1/20 Antonio Brawner Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

2/20 Antonio Tipler Violation of community corrections

3/20 Brandon Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 Brian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/20 Carl Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Christian Heck Violation of conditions of community supervision

7/20 Creston Robertson Violation of probation

8/20 Dan Washington DUI, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/20 Eric Cagle Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

10/20 Gloria Johnson Resisting stop/arrest

11/20 Jacob Newton Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI

12/20 James Perkins Simple domestic assault



13/20 Jeffery Young Public intoxication

14/20 John Clark Violation of community corrections

15/20 Larry Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Marquavion Hobson Violation of probation



17/20 Nikki Newman Contempt of court

18/20 Rondrez Billings Violation of community corrections

19/20 Wesley Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/20 Willie Talley Failure to comply









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/30/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.