Mugshots : Madison County : 08/29/19 – 08/30/19 August 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/20Antonio Brawner Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 2/20Antonio Tipler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/20Brandon Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/20Brian Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/20Carl Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/20Christian Heck Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 7/20Creston Robertson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/20Dan Washington DUI, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/20Eric Cagle Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/20Gloria Johnson Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/20Jacob Newton Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/20James Perkins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/20Jeffery Young Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 14/20John Clark Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/20Larry Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/20Marquavion Hobson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/20Nikki Newman Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 18/20Rondrez Billings Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/20Wesley Boyd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/20Willie Talley Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/29/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots