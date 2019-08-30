Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Cory Hernandez

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches elementary students in Parsons.

Coach Cory Hernandez at Parsons Elementary School has always had a passion for being active, and he loves making his students enjoy being active as well.

“Most kids love P.E., and so when they come in, they are riled up and ready to go,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez grew up playing baseball and football and has been a coach for both sports, along with being a P.E. teacher. It’s something he didn’t think he would end up doing until later in life.

“I love kids and just the coaching aspect of it too,” Hernandez said. “I was about 23 or so and just decided to go back to school, so I’ve been doing it now for 21 years.”

It’s not always all fun and games. He says being a P.E. teacher has its own challenges.

“There’s a fine line in being strict, but also being to where you’re not being too hard on them too,” Hernandez said. “They can be hurt if you’re not careful in what you’re doing.”

Hernandez says having more physical education in school is a vital part for a child’s educational and health needs.

“Studies are showing now the more kids that do that, the better they do in school,” he said.

Hernandez will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Voting for the monthly awards will begin soon. To vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.