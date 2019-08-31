A Mostly Dry Labor Day Weekend

Weather Update – 9:23 a.m. – Saturday, August 31st

Labor Day Weekend is here and with very little changing from the weather we had today! We’ve got a dry forecast for now but we’ve had partly cloudy skies today and those will likely continue into the weekend. There’s a small chance for rain with a nearby cold front early next week.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds with highs around 89. Light south winds around 3 mph.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across West Tennessee tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. It’ll be a little bit more humid tomorrow so it might feel a bit muggy at times in the afternoon and evening. With light winds, and mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by sunrise. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an update on Hurricane Dorian, now a category 4 hurricane, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com