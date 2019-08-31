West Tennesseeans enjoy last night of Gibson County fair

TRENTON, Tenn.–“We’re trying to get a little more in on it this time since we came late last time,” fair goer Paul Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale and his family were some of many out enjoying the last day of the Gibson County fair.

Many were there for the rides.

“We’ve mostly been on just the kiddie rides and the carousel with them, but I have 2 older kids, 10 and 12, who’ve enjoyed the big rides,” fair goer Heather Peden said.

“I want to go on the swing. It goes around and around,” fair goer Savannah Hubbard said.

The fair brought out many families and groups of friends from around west Tennessee.

“I was at home, and I invited him to my house and he said we should go,” fair goer William Loston said.

Fair goers share their favorite parts of their experience.

“The lemonade. It’s pretty hot right now,” Ragsdale said.

“Basically, just watching them have a good time, squeal, and put their hands up while riding the rides,” Peden said.

“The slide. Yeah, definitely the slide,” fair goers Kayshawn White and M’Kayelye Hodgkins said.

Everyone made the most out of their last night.

“We came early today at 4 when it opened and we’re gonna stay until it closes,” Peden said.