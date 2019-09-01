Last day for African Street Festival

JACKSON, Tenn. -A culture-filled festival has returned to the Jackson area.

“Three decades of bringing cultural awareness to this community,” said Wendy Trice Martin, president of the Society for African-American Culture Awareness.

“We have church of the street right now, gospel explosion later on, fashions, we have a trio band, gumbo and grits from Paducah, Kentucky, wonderful wears, African vendors, everything for the kids, and a learning hut,” said Martin.

“I came with a friend of mine,” said attendee, Sheila White. “We came out to enjoy the church festivities so we are just excited and we are just enjoying the festival and everything it has to offer.”

“Last night it was beautiful the crowd, the participation, the energy level was high,” said an attendee.

“Probably spend a little money and buy some things for my son who is not here today to kind of surprise him,” said White.

“It’s all about uniting and family and so when you bring people together you get a chance to understand the culture of the people and when you understand you get a chance to love and understand so that’s where the healing and the talking begins,” said Martin.

The last day for the festival was September 1 at 11pm. WBBJ news anchor and reporter Brittany Kyles hosted this year’s festival.