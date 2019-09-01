Local Red Cross volunteer to deploy to Florida

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local American Red Cross chapter is gearing up to provide resources to those who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“Today we are getting ready to send our teams down south to support Hurricane Dorian as it makes landfall,” said Heather Carbajal, Disaster Program Manager.

Local Red Cross volunteers from Benton County and Chester County will be deploying to support the Hurricane Dorian disaster relief.

“When we leave here in a day or two we will be going to Montgomery, Alabama, which is a staging area for us, and we will be there and then sent to where all the damage is at and do what we need to do,” said volunteer Loran Newton.

Those with the Red Cross are loading up the emergency response vehicle with bottled water, snacks and supplies families will need after the hurricane.

“You never know what to expect, just like the people in the path of hurricane, they don’t know what to expect. You have to live with the thought of what can I do to help them because they come first,” Newton said.

“Across the state we have deployed over 40 volunteers already to be there pre-landfall ready immediately to make sure people are safe, that they have an evacuation shelter they water, food and once we know what the damage is going to be we will send more people out,” Carbajal said.

If you would like to make a donation or become a volunteer with the Red Cross you can visit “Seen on 7” section on our website.