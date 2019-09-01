West High School Class of 1969 celebrates at 50-year reunion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Old friends and classmates met up and reminisced at a high school reunion.

This weekend West High School’s Class of 1969 held its 50-year class reunion.

The two-day celebration took place at the West High School Alumni Community Center and at the new Saint Luke’s church.

Classmates took pictures and caught up with each other after many years.

They looked back on some of their favorite high school memories.

Class President Robert McGee shared his excitement to see all of the familiar faces.

“It’s an overwhelming joy to see them and realize who they are, where they came from, and where they are now,” McGee said. “They’re successful, great friends, and no animosity.”

The Class of 1969 was the last graduating class at West High School.