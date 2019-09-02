Cold Front Coming Midweek Will Drop Temps

Weather Update – 6:40 p.m. – Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd

A weak cold front moving through West Tennessee today won’t provide us with any relief from the heat, but there was a little bit more shade than yesterday thanks to fair weather cumulus clouds overhead. We have a stronger cold front coming in later this week with an opportunity for another taste of Fall in our near future!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies are forecast to continue into the evening with temperatures in the 70s by 8 o’clock, and back in the mid 60s by sunrise. Our dry stretch continues here but Dorian continues to move closer to the East Coast threatening to produce hurricane-force winds, storm surge, and flooding from heavy rainfall.

Another warm and sunny day is in our forecast for Tuesday with highs near 90°F. The next cold front is forecast to move through on Wednesday bringing a small chance for rain and partly cloudy skies. After the front’s passage, the temperatures and humidity will drop in West Tennessee! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast temperatures and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

TROPICAL UPDATE from the National Hurricane Center – 4:00 p.m. – Labor Day, Monday, September 2nd

At 4:00 PM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian has become nearly stationary this afternoon. A slow westward to west- northwestward motion is expected to resume overnight and continue into early Tuesday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found that maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Sustained winds of 55 mph with a gust to 69 mph was recently reported at a NOAA Coastal Marine observing site at Settlement Point on the west end of Grand Bahama Island. A wind gust of 43 mph was reported at Opa Locka Airport near Miami earlier this afternoon.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 940 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Devastating hurricane conditions continue on Grand Bahama Island. Do not venture out into the eye, as winds will suddenly increase after the eye passes.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by Tuesday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area beginning Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm warning area through Tuesday, and are possible in the Tropical Storm watch area by tonight.

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds on Grand Bahama Island. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Water levels should very slowly subside on the Abaco Islands during the day.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Lantana to South Santee River…4 to 7 ft

North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana…2 to 4 ft

Water levels could begin rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through late this week:

Northwestern Bahamas…Additional 6 to 12 inches, isolated storm totals of 30 inches. Central Bahamas…Additional 1 to 3 inches, isolated storm totals of 6 inches. Coastal Carolinas…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula through Georgia…4 to 8 inches, isolated 10 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

SURF: Large swells are affecting east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the Florida east coast, and will spread northward along the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes are possible through Tuesday along the eastern coast of Florida.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com