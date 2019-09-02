Great Weather For Labor Day

Weather Update – 12:48 p.m. – Monday, September 2nd.

As of noon central time Hurricane Dorian remains a strong Category 4 storm, to the east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Sustained winds were measured at 155 mph with hints it was turning to the west northwest. The latest updates still has it’s path staying off shore, although models had it inch back a little to the west. It’s path is still not set in stone, as parts of eastern Florida and coastal areas all the way up towards North Carolina still fall under the cone. We’ll continue to bring updates online on the storm.

It’ll be a little bit more humid today so it might feel a bit muggy at times in the afternoon and evening, but we should stay dry. Highs will top out around 91 degrees.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for much of the week ahead. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an update on Hurricane Dorian, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

