Grizzlies Caravan arrives in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning at Liberty Tech, members of the Grizzlies organization hosted a one hour basketball clinic as a part of their seventh annual regional caravan tour.

Rookie shooting guard John Konchar made a special appearance, working through drills with the kids, followed by an autograph signing.

Jackson was one of the final locations for the caravan, as the Grizzlies will continue their preparations for the upcoming season.