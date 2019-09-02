Music City Way fund for Hurricane Dorian

A Nashville organization has set up a fund you can donate to if you would like to help areas damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the “Music City Way Fund,” which will help those affected by the hurricane.

Grants from this disaster relief fund will be made to area nonprofits providing assistance, both immediate and long-term, and 100 percent of donations will reportedly go directly toward recovery efforts.

To donate to the Music City Way fund, go to www.cfmt.org.