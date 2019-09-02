‘We got your 6’ fundraiser for deputy injured in car crash

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — On August 19, McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Slack was in a head-on collision responding to a reckless driver call.

“He is still hospitalized and he still has a very long road to recovery,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

Deputy Slack had only been with the sheriff’s office six months when the crash happened.

“He didn’t have a lot of sick time available, and if anyone knows how workman comp works, it takes a while to kick in and it doesn’t pay 100% of his salary,” Sheriff Buck said.

So, some of his coworkers decided to get together and get the community involved to help him out with a t-shirt fundraiser.

“With all the money and every bit of the profits going to Deputy Slack,” Sheriff Buck said.

Sheriff Buck says Deputy Slack has been strong both physically and mentally over the past two weeks.

“He’s been extremely positive throughout this. He’s never questioned his ability to return or recover. He has a very strong spiritual family that’s with him,” Sheriff Buck said.

Sheriff Buck says Deputy Slack has had friends and family around him at the hospital every day since he’s been there.

If you want to get one of the t-shirts to support Deputy Slack, all you need to do is go to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office and pay the $15 by Friday, September 6.

For more information, call the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with Jodi or Alexxus.