A Hub City program donates to schools in Jackson-Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I feel secure in a way that makes me feel like I’m at home,” said 8th grader Nevaeh Coleman.

This is the feeling a Jackson-Madison County student gets when hygiene items from the group “Leadership Jackson” are donated to their school.

“We decided to bounce some ideas around and this one stood out to us,” said former Leadership Jackson member Aubrey Richardson.

Leadership Jackson 2018 member Aubrey Richardson said their program wanted to help students be more focused on education in school, rather than hygiene insecurities.

“Well we think that students perform better when they feel better,” said Richardson.

So the program’s ‘Dignity Project’ donated laundry detergent as well as hygiene items to local Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Jackson Careers and Technology Magnet Elementary School was one of the schools who received the items, they received a donation of a washer and dryer a year ago by different organization.

“So like once it came into the school it was a difference,” said Coleman.

Coleman, who attends JCT said the items have helped students at her school.

“It’s benefited the students like mentally as well as emotionally, because some students at our school don’t really have that kind of care at home,” said Coleman.

Coleman’s classmate, Cheyenne Love said the donations help her and the basketball team.

“So now that we got our washer and dryer, when we get done we can just bring them here and they wash them for us,” said Love.

“I feel like it should be in every school because you never know what could take place in a child’s life,” said Coleman.

“They know that’s not an excuse not to go to school, and you know that takes a little pressure off of them,” said JCT Principal James Walker.

Leadership Jackson has also donated items to North Parkway Middle School, the Parkview Learning Center and Nova Pre-K.

The Leadership Jackson’s ‘Dignity Closet’ is also accepting donations for the students. To find out how to give, email Shelby Matthis.