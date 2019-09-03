Abby Long

Abby Long, age 37, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Charleston, SC. She was the daughter of Bob Long and Ardis Wyatt Long. She graduated high school from JCM in 2000 and from the University of Alabama in 2004. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and she loved music, beaches, Crimson Tide Football and being with her large group of family and friends. She was christened at First United Methodist Church in Jackson.

She is survived by her parents, Bob Long and Ardis Long of Jackson, TN; one brother, Grant and his wife Kristy Long of Jackson, TN; one nephew, Wyatt, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com