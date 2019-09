BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Eva, in Benton County.

Fire officials say the body was found inside the home in the 800 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Eva.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Fire Department, Eva Fire Department and Tennessee Bomb and Arson responded to the scene.

The person found in the home has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.