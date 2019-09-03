Bruce W. Brooks

Bruce W. Brooks, age 80, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Bell County, KY, he was born on August 13, 1939, the son of the late Rev. Cogar Marvin and Amanda Runyons Brooks. He served his country in the United States Air Force and the United States Army. He was a thirty-five year employee of Sonoco Products retiring as the plant manager in 1997. He was a member of the Chapel Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, member of the Finance Committee and the Building Committee. He was a member of the W. A. Gilbert Sunday school class, as well. He had also served as a deacon at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Jackson, TN and the Union Cross Baptist in NC. His family was his passion and he loved traveling, boating and fishing. To him there was no better music than Southern Gospel Music and he loved listening to it.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie Sizemore Brooks; two daughters, Lisa Bailey (Steve) and Sondra Cox (Kenny); a sister, Cecile Brown and three grandchildren, Justin Epperson, Shelby Cox Cain (Zach) and Kendall Cox.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother C.M. Brooks, Jr., and four sisters, Cordellia Brooks, Barbara Disney, Ruby Jackson and Vivian Ovatt.

SERVICES: The visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with funeral services held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Dale Denning and Rev. Don Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in Latham’s Chapel Cemetery in Medina.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Chapel Hill Baptist Church,76 Chapel Hill Road, Milan, TN 38358.