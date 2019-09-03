Cold Front Coming Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, September 3rd

For the first time in 2019, today marks the 7th day in a row without rain in West Tennessee. On average, we have 7 to 8 weeks out of the year of 7 consecutive, rain-free days but this is the longest it’s been that we’ve been without a dry week in any given year in Jackson’s recorded climatology. A cold front will move through West Tennessee tomorrow bringing a slight chance for rain with an opportunity for another taste of Fall soon to follow!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will continue in West Tennessee tonight while Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the East Coast of Florida with storm surge, strong winds, and inland flooding from heavy rainfall. See below for an update from the National Hurricane Center. Our temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by sunrise with a cold front coming through the area tomorrow to provide us with a slight chance for rain.

We’ll start out sunny Wednesday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening accompanied by a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 90s in the afternoon but it’ll be cooler on Thursday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast temperatures including an update on Hurricane Dorian and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

TROPICAL UPDATE from the National Hurricane Center – 1:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 3rd

At 1:00 PM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located by Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 78.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph, and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The latest minimum central pressure based on data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 959 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will continue on Grand Bahama Island through tonight.

Hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida overnight. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area as early as Wednesday and could spread northward within the watch area through Thursday.

In South Florida, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area through today. Along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Wednesday.

STORM SURGE: Water levels should very slowly subside on Grand Bahamas Island and the Abaco Islands through tonight. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Flagler/Volusia County Line FL to Cape Lookout NC…4 to 7 ft

Jupiter Inlet FL to the Flagler/Volusia County Line FL…3 to 5 ft

Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Northwestern Bahamas…Additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated storm totals over 30 inches.

Coastal Carolinas…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula north of West Palm Beach through Georgia…3 to 6 inches, isolated 9 inches.

Southeast Virginia…2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

SURF: Large swells are affecting the northwestern Bahamas, the Florida east coast, and the coast of Georgia. These swells are expected to spread northward along much of the remainder of the southeastern United States coast during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible near the immediate east coast of Florida through tonight. This risk will shift to along the immediate coastal Georgia and the coastal Carolinas on Wednesday into Thursday.

