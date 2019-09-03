Day 2 of the 26th annual Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn.– When you think of the Soybean Festival, you think agriculture and, of course, the soybean.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize is the diversity of the uses of the soybean,” said Soybean Festival Organizer Brad Thompson.

Soybean Festival Organizer Brad Thompson said since the soybean has many different uses, they wanted to fill the festival with several events.

“It really segways into our festival, with the diversity of the festival itself. We have so many different things, so many different events, there is a little something for everyone,” Thompson said.

On Labor Day, festival goers are treated to six different events.

Families and children could see Eudora Farms with animals from all over the world, Touch a Truck, Sea Lion Splash, Magical Martin Day, and more.

“So come on out, enjoy yourselves this week and find something for you to do and your family to do this weekend,” Thompson said.