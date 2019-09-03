Hear a repeating voice recording on WBBJ-TV? It may be your TV’s SAP channel

JACKSON, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers sometimes contact us about a repeating voice recording on our channel. This can likely be turned off in your TV’s audio settings.

When our broadcast includes a crawl at the bottom of the screen, such as for severe weather, it is accompanied by an audio readout of the information as required by the FCC. Viewers sometimes say this audio recording keeps playing after the crawl has been removed.

You can turn off this feature in your TV’s settings. Look for an option in the settings menu to turn off the Second Audio Program, or “SAP channel.” This should be found in the audio settings.

Refer to your TV’s owner’s manual for specific instructions.