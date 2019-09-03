Jackson-Madison County Library participates in a nationwide celebration

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Library joins the American Library Association to make September a month for everyone to get a library card.

Tuesday the library hosted a card sign-up event, presented by City Councilman Ernest Brooks, local book clubs, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated.

Mayor Scott Conger gave a few remarks at the event as well.

“We hope that more kids get library cards, we know that children who are read to, that have library cards do better in school and we’re here to promote that,” said Jackson City Councilman Ernest Brooks.

The library is also offering ‘Food for Fines’ and ‘Fine Free’, in which you can return any materials that are long overdue or bring

non-perishable food items, without incurring fines.