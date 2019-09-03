Local first responders to provide aid to those who may be affected by Dorian

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – Local first responders throughout West Tennessee are gearing up to provide resources to those who will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

With Dorian continuing as a major hurricane and hovering off the eastern coast of Florida, the Madison County Fire Department and Jackson Energy Authority are sending out their own crews to aid those who may be impacted by the hurricane.

“We have two different groups down there right now they are doing two different functions,” said Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle. “The EMS strike team is stationed in High Springs, Florida, which is just outside of Gainesville.”

The Madison County Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team left Jackson at 5 a.m. Monday. The task force is headed to Tallahassee, where they will receive their assignments.

“As soon as they get to Tallahassee, they are going to receive their assignments and then it looks like they are going to be driving several more hours down to the central or south Florida area,” Friddle said.

A six-person Jackson Energy Authority team left Sunday to prepare for power restoration across Florida in the wake of the hurricane. Volunteers from the local Red Cross chapter will also make their way south to provide resources.

“We are getting ready to send our teams down south to support Hurricane Dorian as it makes landfall,” said disaster program manager, Heather Carbajal. “We are loading up emergency response vehicle with snacks, water, supplies people will need may need directly after the hurricane.”

The Red Cross also sent out two volunteers from West Tennessee to assist with recovery.

“We are there to help anybody and, even though it’s in Florida and several hundred miles away, if people need help that is what we are here to do,” Friddle said.