Local restaurant makes lunch deliveries to honor first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Labor Day is a time where many are able to enjoy a day off with family and friends, but for many first responders the holiday is spent at work. That’s where Olive Garden steps in.

Every year, Olive Garden restaurants nationwide deliver lunch to first responders to honor all the hard work they do in the community.

“It’s a great feeling. I absolutely love the fact that we do as much as we can for our community,” Aaron Lancaster, Jackson’s Olive Garden General Manager, said.

Lancaster says this is their 18th year making the deliveries.