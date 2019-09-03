Man charged with attempted murder in party shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting another man outside an east Jackson home during a party last week is now charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Court documents say 20-year-old Keyshawn Fouse arrived at fraternity party just before midnight Aug. 26 and asked to speak with a man who was inside the McCorry Street home.

Court documents say the man came outside and Fouse pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, shooting him twice in the chest.

The man fell, and Fouse stood over him and attempted to shoot again, but the gun jammed, according to court documents.

Court documents say the victim was able to run away as Fouse went to retrieve another gun.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery.

Court documents say the victim was able to identify Fouse as the suspect in the shooting.

Fouse remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.