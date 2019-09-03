Mugshots : Madison County : 08/30/19 – 09/03/19

1/42 Keyshawn Fouse Attempted first-degree murder

2/42 Alicia Mull Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

3/42 Arcadio Gonzalez Driving while unlicensed

4/42 Bernie Young Failure to appear



5/42 Britney Thomas Criminal trespass

6/42 Christopher Morris DUI, violation of implied consent law

7/42 Cordarius Bowers Vandalism

8/42 Corwin Mitchell Failure to appear



9/42 Demarcus Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/42 Giovontie Thomas Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/42 James Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/42 Jarvis Gause Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/42 Jasmine Wilson Violation of community corrections

14/42 Jeffrey Scott Young Public intoxication

15/42 Jeremy Williams Firearm used in dangerous felony, theft under $999, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/42 Jesse Palanki Simple domestic assault



17/42 Joe Watkins Violation of parole

18/42 Johnathan Moore Simple domestic assault

19/42 Joseph Brown Aggravated assault

20/42 Joshua Benard DUI



21/42 Joshua Mcdougle Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/42 La Keith Brooks Driving while unlicensed

23/42 Lamberto Martinez DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law

24/42 Latisha West Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/42 Loraine Salaam Failure to appear

26/42 Micah Burdine Simple domestic assault, vandalism

27/42 Michael Sanderson Driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency

28/42 Mitchell Ridley DUI, violation of implied consent law



29/42 Mykel Davis Failure to comply

30/42 Paul Sanders Assault, resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, reckless driving, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

31/42 Angel Perez DUI

32/42 Rakeem Coleman Aggravated domestic assault



33/42 Rakeem Sain Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/42 Robert Brown Theft over $1,000

35/42 Robert Cahill Aggravated assault

36/42 Robert Mitchell Simple domestic assault



37/42 Shayla Porter Violation of probation, failure to appear

38/42 Tameka Toomes Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/42 Terrance McNary Failure to appear

40/42 Terrence Graves Driving on revoked/suspended license



41/42 Tori Arnold Aggravated assault

42/42 Tyler Thornsbury Aggravated domestic assault





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/03/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.