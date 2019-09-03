Robert Paul Lundy

Services for Robert Paul Lundy, 87, will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Jason Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at East Side Cemetery in Martin, TN. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from :00 pm until service time. Mr. Lundy, retired owner of R.P. Lundy Trucking Company, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at McKenzie Healthcare Center. He was born on May 6, 1932 in McKenzie, TN to Arlie Paul and Bennie Bush Lundy. He was a member of Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church in the Big Buck community, was a Mason at the Martin City Lodge #551 in Martin, Tennessee and was a Shriner. He was an avid gardener but his passion was golfing. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law Dr. Marion B. Ridley.

Survivors include his wife Norma Cary Lundy of McKenzie, a daughter Lisa (Steve) Pentecost of Martin, a son Mark Lundy of Tampa, FL, a sister Betty Ann Beaton of Mixie, TN, a brother Bobby Joe (Joella) Lundy of Big Buck, a granddaughter Stevee Nicole Pentecost of Memphis and a great-grandson Aiden Pentecost Walker of Memphis.