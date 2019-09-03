Savannah police seek assistance locating missing man

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man reported missing last week.

Police say Joshua Nathaniel Jones was last seen around noon on August 26.

Jones is about 6-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Police say he is bald and has green eyes.

Jones was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Detective Timmy Keen or Capt. T.J. Barker at 731-925-3200.