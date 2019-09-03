Tennessee authorities discover body along Appalachian Trail

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they’ve discovered a body along the Appalachian Trail.



The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release that they found a man’s body in the Carver’s Gap area of the trail. The area falls along the North Carolina and Tennessee border near Roan Mountain.

News outlets report investigators are still working to identify the man and his cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says the body will be sent for an autopsy.