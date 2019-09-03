USJ, TCA hold annual food drive to benefit RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — Regional Inter-Faith Association is getting the donations they need to help give back to the community with a little help. Trinity Christian Academy and University School of Jackson will host their annual food drive to benefit RIFA.

“We’re so thankful for these two schools coming together and really working for a common goal, and that’s helping feed hungry people right here in our community,” RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said.

Students from both schools have been collecting nonperishable items and donations since August 26, with each school competing toward a large goal of food to collect.

“I’ve been talking to the USJ SGA, and we’re all just really combined on reaching our highest amount this year that we can,” TCA senior Hannah Futrell said.

The food drive plays a huge role in helping to give back to the community. In the last eight years of doing this event, over 380,000 pounds of food have been collected, and they’re hoping to add an additional 90,000 pounds.

“We are about halfway at our goal of 40,000 pounds this year,” Futrell said.

USJ is also almost halfway to their goal of 50,000 pounds of food.

“I think we’re all just very excited to know that, one, we’re going for a big goal, and two, we’re really making a difference at RIFA,” USJ senior Anika Mahajan said.

Students say they are happy to see how much it helps those in need.

“We’ve both volunteered there in the past, and we’ve seen it first hand, where this food goes and how many people can actually feed in a day,” USJ senior McKenna Smith said.

RIFA volunteers say the goals help keep the competition friendly, while helping their community.

“It’s just fun to see the students be a part of this, and they may be young, but they are making a huge impact,” Dawkins said.

Food donated during the drive will go toward the soup kitchen, Snack Backpack program, food bank and other programs. Donations will be accepted at both schools through Thursday, ahead of the schools’ football game Friday night.