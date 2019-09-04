A Cold Front To Cool Us Down Thursday

Weather Update – 7:36 p.m. – Wednesday, September 4th.

Hurricane Dorian Will Likely Make Landfall In The Carolina’s Tomorrow. As of 7 PM, Dorian was a strong category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph and moving NNW at 8 mph. At 111 mph winds, Dorian would become a category 3 hurricane.

TONIGHT

A cold front continues through the area now and a other than a slight rain chance, temperatures will be the big change with this one! Tonight, Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower, Lows around 66 by sunrise.

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures and less humid weather with highs topping out around 84 under mostly sunny skies!

