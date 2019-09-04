Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in house fire

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a woman found in a house fire Tuesday afternoon near Eva has been identified.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Martha Hughes died in the fire at a home in the 800 block of Chestnut Hill Road.

The fire started around 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews from the Eva Fire Department and Camden Fire Department, along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bomb and Arson investigators responded to the scene.