Dyer County celebrates fair week

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A West Tennessee fair is underway with events for the whole family.

“Being a county that borders the Mississippi River, agriculture is big, and so we showcase that here at the Dyer County Fair,” Dyer County Fair executive board member Eric Maupin said.

It’s fair week in Dyer County, and there’s plenty to look forward to.

Maupin said there’s something for everyone this week.

Many children with special needs came out Wednesday morning for a time to enjoy themselves.

Wednesday night, fair goers can enjoy pageants, the swine show and the market hog show.

“There’s livestock shows in the Tyson Arena every night, like cattle, goats and hogs,” Maupin said.

Senior citizens night is Thursday and features a sweet treat to take you back.

“We’ll actually be cooking sorghum at sorghum valley, the way they did it way back when,” Maupin said. “We’ll do it with mules. We grew the sorghum here in Dyer County. We will mash the sorghum through an old mill and cook it with wooden pans underneath it.”

Friday night features a truck and tractor pull, and a giveaway of a new set of wheels.

“We will literally give away a brand new Ford SUV to someone that night at the fair. The drawings are always at 10:30,” Maupin said.

Saturday wraps up the fair with go-kart racing and Adam Doleac in concert.

