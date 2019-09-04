Essential oils recall information

Essential oils are being recalled due to packaging issues. Artizen Oils has announced a recall for its one-ounce bottles of wintergreen and birch essential oils.

The bottles of these products are reportedly not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The oils were sold online through eBay, Amazon and Walmart.

If you have this product, keep it out of reach of children and contact Artizen Oils for a free replacement child-resistant cap.

You can contact Artizen Oils at 800-986-9413 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday; email at support@artizenoils.com, put “Free Replacement Cap” in the subject line of the e-mail and in the body, provide your name, address, the bottle size for which you are requesting a replacement cap and the date you purchased the product; or online at artizenoils.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.