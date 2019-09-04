Generals looking to defend Southern League title

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Generals are back in the playoffs, this time as the defending Southern League champs.

Jackson hit the road this afternoon heading to Montgomery for their best of 5 series against the Biscuits. Over the course of the season, the Generals and the Biscuits are at an even split, with each team winning 9 games against the other.

Jackson does ride a little momentum into tomorrow’s game, closing out the regular season on a 3 game win streak.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin Wednesday night at 6:35.