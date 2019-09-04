Hunters for the Hungry opens for 2019 deer season

JACKSON, Tenn. — You can now hunt and help those in need at the same time.

The Hunters for the Hungry program is now open for the 2019 deer season.

More than 80 deer processors throughout the state are accepting donations of deer to feed Tennessee families in need.

Organizers say one deer provides as many as 168 meals.

You can drop off a whole deer donation at no cost to you.

To find a participating processor, visit the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

In partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Hunters for the Hungry will also test every deer donation within chronic wasting disease zones.