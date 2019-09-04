John Deere Gator recall information

John Deere has announced a recall for its gator utility vehicles.

The plastic sheathing on the throttle cable can reportedly melt due to improper routing, causing the throttle to stick. This could result in the driver not being able to stop the vehicle.

John Deere has received nine reports of incidents. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these vehicles, stop using it and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and repair.

You can contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, or online by visiting www.deere.com and clicking on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Services” for more information.