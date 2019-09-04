John Deere mower recall information

John Deere is recalling its Frontier grooming mowers due to an entanglement hazard.

Incorrect assembly of the mower’s drivelines can reportedly prevent the safety shield from spinning independently.

There have not been any reports or injuries in connection with this recall.

If you have one of these mowers, stop using it and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

You can contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or online by visiting www.deere.com and clicking on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu for more information.